Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) inspect the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) signs the guest book as Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) looks on during a meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SONNY TUMBELAKA / POOL

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) listens to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) during a meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Australia's prime minister and Indonesia's president on Friday concluded formal negotiations for a free trade agreement.

At a press conference at the Bogor presidential palace, around 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of Jakarta, Scott Morrison and Joko Widodo announced that they expected to sign the FTA, called IA-CEPA in short, by the end of this year, bringing an end to negotations which began in 2010.