Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (4-R) and Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu hold bilateral talks with their Australian counterparts, Australia's Defence Minister Marise Payne (3-L) and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (4-L) during the Australia-Indonesia 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILLIAM WEST

The foreign ministers of Australia and Indonesia on Friday signed an agreement to boost bilateral maritime cooperation.

The plan of action signed by Julie Bishop and Retno Marsudi implements a declaration signed by the two countries last February.