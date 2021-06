A woman receives a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-through vaccination in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Healthcare workers clad in hazmat suits prepare oxygen tanks at an emergency area set up to accommodate COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Healthcare workers clad in hazmat suits assist a woman in a wheelchair at an emergency area on a parking lot set up to accommodate COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Workers wearing PPE bury a person who died from complications related to infection with the COVID-19 disease, during a funeral at a cemetery in Depok, Indonesia, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Healthcare workers clad in hazmat suits move a woman on a stretcher outside an emergency tent set up on a parking lot to accommodate COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, 28 June 2021. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Workers wearing PPE bury a person who died from complications related to infection with the COVID-19 disease, during a funeral at a cemetery in Depok, Indonesia, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesia is battling skyrocketing Covid-19 case numbers as the Red Cross warned on Tuesday of the collapse of hospitals.

It is the country in Southeast Asia hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and on Monday registered 20,694 infections and 423 deaths.