Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C-R) and his vice presidential running mate for the 2019 election, Ma'ruf Amin (C-L) sit in a golf cart during a rally for a peaceful election campaign conducted by the General Election Commission at National Monument Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 23 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (C-R) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (C-L) gesture to supporters during a rally for a peaceful election campaign conducted by the General Election Commission at National Monument Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 23 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-L) and his vice presidential running mate for the 2019 election, Ma'ruf Amin (L) sit beside Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto (2-R) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (R) during a rally for a peaceful election campaign conducted by the General Election Commission at National Monument Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Presidential election campaigns kicked off Sunday in Indonesia, in which the economy and votes of the more conservative Muslim section are expected to play decisive roles.

President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto are the two candidates for the next presidential elections in April next year.