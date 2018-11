US National Transportation Safety Board officers examine recovered Lion Air JT-610 debris at the collection point at Tanjung Priok Harbour, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Muhammad Syaugi displays the Lion Air JT610 flight data recorder (black box) to journalists during a press conference on the Baruna Jaya I research vessel in the waters off Karawang, West Java, Indonesia Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUBAGUS ADITYA IRAWAN

An Indonesian officer holds the Lion Air JT610 flight data recorder during a press conference on the Baruna Jaya I research vessel in the waters off Karawang, West Java, Indonesia Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUBAGUS ADITYA IRAWAN

Indonesian authorities on Thursday confirmed the recovery of one of the two black boxes from the Lion Air plane that crashed in the Java Sea earlier in the week with 189 people on board.

Irdriantono of National Transportation Safety Committee told EFE that divers had found the flight data recorder, while the search was still on for the cockpit voice recorder.