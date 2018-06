Indonesian terror suspect Aman Abdurrahman (R, bottom), alias Oman Rochman, looks on during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian police officers stand guard during the trial of Indonesian terrorist suspect Aman Abdurrahman (not pictured), alias Oman Rochman, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian terror suspect Aman Abdurrahman (C), alias Oman Rochman, is escorted by Indonesian police officers for his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian court Friday sentenced a hardline Muslim cleric to death for his role in a wave of terror attacks that were carried out in 2016 and 2017 killing more than a dozen people.

The Indonesian Prosecution had sought the death penalty for Oman Rochman, who they accused of planning a Jan. 2016 attack near a commercial centre in Jakarta.