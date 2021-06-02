A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) greeting High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (L) during their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 June 2021. EPA-EFE/INDONESIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Wednesday he demands the "immediate appointment" of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Myanmar envoy to address the crisis unleashed by the coup in Myanmar.

"The safety and well-being of the Myanmar people must always be the priority. Inclusive dialogue must be encouraged to resolve the political crisis and restore democracy in Myanmar, in accordance with the popular will," Marsudi said, referring to the five points of consensus reached during April’s ASEAN summit with junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.