Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Wednesday he demands the "immediate appointment" of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Myanmar envoy to address the crisis unleashed by the coup in Myanmar.
"The safety and well-being of the Myanmar people must always be the priority. Inclusive dialogue must be encouraged to resolve the political crisis and restore democracy in Myanmar, in accordance with the popular will," Marsudi said, referring to the five points of consensus reached during April’s ASEAN summit with junta leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.