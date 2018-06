Indonesian Muslim activists wave Palestine and Indonesian flags during a protest against US President Donald J. Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian Muslims chant slogans and hold placards during a protest in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 03, 2018.

Indonesia's foreign minister on Friday denied that the Muslim-majority country was negotiating a visa agreement with Israel and asserted that Jakarta had no diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

Retno Marsudi dismissed reports circulating since 2017 about negotiations and secret meetings over issuing visas to Israeli citizens, in a statement.