An Indonesian official watches over boxes of drugs during press conference on the seizure and destruction of illegal drugs in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla (C) talks to journalists during a press conference on the seizure and destruction of illegal drugs in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian authorities inspect a bag of crystal meth during press conference on the seizure and destruction of illegal drugs in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia's vice president participated in the destruction of illegal drugs on Friday, which were part of the country's largest ever narcotics seizure.

Muhammad Jusuf Kalla was joined by members from various Indonesian security forces, including police officers and agents with the Indonesian National Narcotics Agency, known as the BNN, for the public destruction of over 2.6 tonnes of illegal drugs, the majority of which was methamphetamines, an epa-efe journalist reports.