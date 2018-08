Rescuers stand on the roof of a collapsed mosque as they try to find survivors after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Rescuers try to find survivors at a collapsed mosque after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian soldiers look for survivors at a collapsed house after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll to 105 in the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that shook Lombok Island over the weekend while rescue teams continued to search for survivors under the rubble.

Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a press conference that as of Tuesday the number of those killed in the earthquake stood at 105, including 78 people from the northern Lombok regency.