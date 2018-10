A handout satellite photo made available by DigitalGlobe shows Petobo, Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2018, after a tsunami hit the area. EPA-EFE/DIGITALGLOBE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: DIGITALGLOBE, A MAXAR COMPANY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) workers search for bodies under the ruins of a house near Talise Beach during a rescue operation in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A picture taken with drone camera shows a ship stranded on the shore after tsunami hit the area in Wani, Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 1,2018. EPA-EFE/ANTARA FOTO / MUHAMMAD ADIMAJA

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers moving bodies of the victims after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/BASARNAS HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll to 1,234 for the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit Sulawesi island on Sep. 28.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management, said at a press conference in Jakarta that 799 people with serious injuries have been admitted to different hospitals.