A number of patients in the military field hospital in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Rescue team members with an excavator near a damaged house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian rescuers try to free a 15-year-old earthquake survivor, Nurul Istikhomah from the flooded ruins of a collapsed house in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARIMACS WILANDER

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres (C) hears an explanation from Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla (C-L) in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities on Friday ended the search for victims of the earthquake and subsequent tsunami, which killed at least 2,075 in the northern part of the island of Sulawesi.

Over 75 percent of the casualties were recorded in the city of Palu, which was visited by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.