Local and foreign climbers walk down from Mount Rinjani during an evacuation a day after the earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Jul 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A group of 543 mountaineers, who were trapped on Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island after an earthquake, has safely been evacuated, while the rescue of about 10 more mountaineers is pending, Indonesian authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The rescued climbers have been hospitalized and are out of danger, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on social media.