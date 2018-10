A resident searches for useful belongings from the ruins of a house at Balaroa village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Rescue team use an excavator to search for bodies in the ruins of a house at Balaroa village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 11,2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities on Thursday extended by one day the deadline for the search and rescue operations for a posible 5,000 people missing in the areas worst affected by the earthquake and tsunami which struck Sulawesi island on Sep. 28.

The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) said that the operations have been extended at the request of members of the communities affected by the disaster.