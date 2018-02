Alum, an eight-year-old, whose father had ran away with her in June, poses with her mother, Buenos Aires, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAMILY HANDOUT

An eight-year old Argentinian girl whose father had ran away with her in June without permission from the mother, who had her sole custody, was found by authorities of the Sulawesi Island, the Argentinian embassy in Jakarta told EFE on Wednesday.

Alum was found at a restaurant in North Toraja district, in Sulawesi (central), on Tuesday morning along with her father Gabriel Langone and his current partner Candela Soledad Gutierrez.