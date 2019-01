A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Navy Information Center shows the Lion Air JT-610 cockpit voice recorder being stored inside a special container shortly after it was found underwater, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/PUSHIDROSAL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Police lines are installed around the recovered debris of Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2018 (reissued Jan. 14, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Searchers on Monday found the cockpit voice recorder from the Lion Air plane that crashed in October in the Java Sea with 189 people on board, Indonesian authorities said.

The device, which could shed light on the details of the last minutes of the flight, was found 38 meters deep and buried 8 meters under mud on the sea floor, Navy spokesman Agung Nugroho told EFE.