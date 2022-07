Indonesian Muslim cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab (C-R) speaks to journalists shortly after he arrives at Jakarta Metropolitain Police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 01 February 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian Islamic cleric and the leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab (C) greets his supporters during his arrival from Saudi Arabia at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, 10 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Indonesian Islamic cleric and leader of Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab (C) gestures to supporters as he arrives at the Jakarta's Police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Bagus Indahono

Indonesia on Wednesday granted parole to the controversial Muslim firebrand cleric Rizieq Shihab, sentenced to prison last year for breaching Covid-19 health protocols.

Rizieq, co-founder of the banned hardline Islamic Defender's Front (FPI), obtained permission to leave the prison where he had been detained since December 2020, Rika Apriyanti, a spokesperson for the corrections department, said.