Indonesian woman shows her finger after voting at a polling station in Depok, Indonesia, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian woman casts her vote at a polling station in Depok, Indonesia, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian man casts his vote at a polling station decorated with World Cup 2018 flags in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

An Indonesian woman casts her vote at a polling station in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesians headed to the polls Wednesday for regional elections across the archipelago to choose leaders for 171 provinces, cities and regencies, according to the Antara news agency.

More than 152 million people are eligible to vote to elect 17 governors, 39 mayors and 115 district heads for the 2018-2023 term.