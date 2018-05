The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (L), delivers a speech near the President of the Indonesian Council of Ulema (MUI), KH Ma'ruf Amin (2-L); the Afghan ulema leader Mualvi Qeyamuddin Kashaf (3-L); the Indonesian Vice President, Jusuf Kalla (3-R) and the President of the Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan, Qibla Ayaz (2-R), during the opening ceremony of the Ulema Trilateral Conference of Indonesia, Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, on May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia on Friday hosted a trilateral summit with ulemas (Islamic scholars) from Pakistan, Afghanistan and its own region with the aim of collaborating for peace and stability in Afghanistan, in the first meeting of its kind between the three nations.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened the conference, attended by 36 ulemas from abroad and representing more than 488 million Muslims, the foreign ministry said.