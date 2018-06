Relatives of the victims of sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun sit and wait for news as they look to Indonesian Marines during serach and rescue operation at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LAZUARDY FAHMI

A member of an Indonesian search and rescue team installs a multibeam echo sounder sonar to search for victims of sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LAZUARDY FAHMI

The National Agency for Search and Rescue detected the possible location of a ferry that capsized a week ago in Lake Toba on Sumatra island, with 192 passengers reported missing, the national news agency reported on Monday.

The authorities announced Sunday night that they had located via sonar technology two points at a depth of 490 meters which could belong to the missing ship, the Antara news agency reported.