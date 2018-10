Rescue team members with an excavator near a damaged house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Residents takes pictures with their mobile phones near the ruins of a house at Betobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Geologists had warned Indonesian authorities regarding soil instability in the region in Sulawesi island that was affected by an earthquake and a tsunami on Sep. 28, according to several experts on Saturday.

Indonesian Association of Geologists (IAGI) head Sukmandaru Prihatmoko said that an agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in 2012 drew a map showing the areas vulnerable to soil liquefaction in Palu, the worst-affected in the quake.