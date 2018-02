A plush toy with the acronym LGBT lies on the ground during an anti-LGBT rally in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesia is about to publish a medical guide where it has listed homosexuality as a mental disorder, the health ministry said Friday.

According to the guide the lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals community are at risk of mental disorders owing to their sexual orientation, the Ministry's Director of Prevention and Control for Mental Problems, Fidiansyah, told EFE.