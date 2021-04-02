Indonesian authorities increased police security Friday in Christian churches amid Good Friday celebrations after Jihadist attacks that occurred in recent days in the country.
Indonesia increases security in churches after Jihadist attacks
Indonesian anti-terror police officers patrol in front of the Immanuel church in Jakarta, Indonesia on 02 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono
Indonesian security officers stand guard in front of the Immanuel church in Jakarta, Indonesia on 02 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono
Indonesian security officers stand guard in front of the Immanuel church in Jakarta, Indonesia on 02 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono
