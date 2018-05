Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) play with kites during the opening ceremony of the India-Indonesia Kite Exhibition at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) inspects the guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30. 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA/POOL

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) cut the ceremonial ribbon during the opening ceremony for the India-Indonesia Kite Exhibition at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

The prime minister of India and the president of Indonesia on Wednesday signed 15 bilateral agreements on defense, security and technology,

After meeting Narendra Modi at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Modi's visit was important as it came at a time of heightened uncertainty in the world.