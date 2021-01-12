Indonesian Forensic Police members converse during a DNA (antimortem) test administered to family members of the victims of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono

Habib Sy Rafik Al Idrus shows a picture of his wife, Panca Widia Nursanti, one of the victims of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 during a DNA (antimortem) test, at the police hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono

A member of the National Transportation Safety Committee inspects a piece of the engine of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, found in the waters off Jakarta, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 12 January 2021. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian rescue teams on Tuesday intensified the search for the black box of the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into sea over the weekend with 62 people on board.

Search teams are still recovering the victims' bodies for identification. EFE-EPA