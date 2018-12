A composite handout photo made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Dec. 27, 2018 shows two images acquired by JAXA's ALOS-2 satellite of Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano (white-dotted circle) on Aug. 20, 2018 (L) and on Dec. 24, 2018 (R) before and after the tsunami. EPA-EFE /JAXA HANDOUT

Indonesia was working with international scientists on Saturday to determine the cause of the tsunami that struck the Sunda Strait a week ago, initially attributed to the collapse of the Anak Krakatau volcano which has shed around 200 meters (656 feet) in height.

Indonesia has shared geological data with Australia, France, Japan and the United States, the Indonesian Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan said, in a bid to determine the origin of the deadly tsunami.