Indonesian navy rescuers search for the wreckage of the crashed Lion Air JT-610 during a rescue operation in waters off Karawang, West Java, Indonesia, Nov 04 2018. EPA-EFE/FAUZY CHANIAGO

Indonesian authorities Wednesday said that they are investigating the operations manual of the Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft that crashed killing all 189 occupants on-board on Oct. 29.

According to the official preliminary report on the accident presented Wednesday, the plane crashed after the pilots tried to manage the MCAS, a new automatic system of this model that tilts the nose of the plane downward to prevent it from stalling when it does not have sufficient speed to stay in the air.