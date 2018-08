An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Jun 30, 2018 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting Unit 1524 of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has invited the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the opening ceremony of the Asian Games which will be held at Bung Karno Stadium in the Indonesian capital on Aug.18, Indonesian authorities said on Wednesday.

An invitation was sent by the Indonesian Coordinating Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister, Puan Maharani, to president of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong-nam during a meeting in Pyongyang earlier this week.