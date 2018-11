Police officers line up before a prisoner recovery operation at the Banda Aceh Penitentiary in Lombaro, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Police officers escort an inmate who was arrested after escaping from the Banda Aceh Penitentiary in Lombaro, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A police officer stands guard at the front door of the Banda Aceh Penitentiary in Lombaro, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities reported Friday that 87 prisoners are on the run after more than a 100 escaped from a prison in the Indonesian province of Aceh on Sumatra island.

"One hundred and thirteen prisoners escaped. So far we have captured 26 prisoners and we are still looking for the other 87," said the Aceh Regional Police Chief Rio S. Djambak in statements to EFE.