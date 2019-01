Indonesian villagers and rescuers search for landslide victims at Sirnaresmi village in Sukabumi, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian rescuers carry the remains of a landslide victim at Sirnaresmi village in Sukabumi, Indonesia, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 15 people were killed and 20 others remain missing after a landslide in the west of Indonesia's Java island, authorities said on Wednesday.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a tweet that rescue operations continue in the city of Sukabumi, where the landslide took place on Monday night.