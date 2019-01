At least 31 people were killed in a landslide that buried some 30 houses in the west of Indonesia's Java island on Dec. 31, authorities said on Sunday.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement that 64 residents of Sirnaresmi in West Java province survived the disaster, while two people who received mild injuries have been discharged from hospital. One is seriously injured and remains in hospital.