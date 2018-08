An Indonesian performs a Minahasa soldier dance during a ceremony to mark the 73rd Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

An Indonesian marching band performs during a ceremony to mark the 73th Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian dancers perform during a ceremony to mark the 73th Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Members of the Indonesian honour guard line upduring during a ceremony to mark the 73th Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C) wears Aceh traditional clothing during a flag raising ceremony to mark the 73rd Independence Day at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesia marked the 73rd anniversary of its independence from Dutch rule on Friday with celebrations across the country, including a colorful flag-raising ceremony at the presidential palace.

Indonesia was not just a "image or a series of islands in the world map", President Joko Widodo tweeted, adding that the country was a respected force worldwide.