Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) attend their briefing at Mariinsky palace in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 29 June 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (C-R) and his wife Iriana (C-L) listening to an official during a visit at a damaged residential area in Irpin, near Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 29 June 2022. EPA-EFE/LAILY RACHEV/INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) greeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during their meeting at the presidential palace in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 29 June 2022. EPA-EFE/LAILY RACHEV/INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesia's president has offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to seek a negotiated solution to the war triggered by Russia’s invasion, his office said.

Joko Widodo met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv on Wednesday, the Indonesian presidential office said in a statement late Wednesday.