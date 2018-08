Indonesian police officers stand guard during an anti-riot drill as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian special force members demonstrate their skills during an anti-terror drill as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian special forces troops prepare to show their skills during an anti-terror drill as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian police have killed dozens of people in a crackdown on petty crime leading up to the country hosting the 2018 Asian Games beginning this weekend, rights group Amnesty International said on Friday.

Between January and August at least 77 people have been shot across the country, including 31 in Games host cities Jakarta and Palembang in south Sumatra, Amnesty said in a statement.