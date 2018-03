Two Sumatran Tiger cubs walk around their enclosure during a photo call at London Zoo's annual 'Stocktake' London, Britain, Jan. 03, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Indonesian police Wednesday were investigating the death of a Sumatran tiger in the hands of a group of villagers to determine if it was related to trafficking of organs of this endangered species.

Residents of the Hatupangan village claims they killed the animal in self-defense, according Hotmauli Sianturi, director of the Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) for North Sumatra where the incident took place.