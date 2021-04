A military officer displays debris believed to be from a missing Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 24 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

A handout image made available by the Indonesian Navy from video recorded from ROV of the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a press conference at a command in Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Indonesia, 25 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/INDONESIAN NAVY / HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gives a joint statement in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 10 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK RYCROFT / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The president of Indonesia announced Monday that he will posthumously promote the 53 crew members of the Indonesian Navy presumed to have died in the accident of the submarine KRI Nanggala 402.

The submarine was located on Sunday at a depth of more than 800 meters in the waters north of the tourist island of Bali. EFE