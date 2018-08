Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C) delivers his annual address at the Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 August 2018. EFE-EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo Thursday proposed a 2019 budget deficit equal to 1.84 percent of gross domestic product, compared with 2.12 percent targeted this year, amid continuing global uncertainties, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Indonesia has been prone to global economic shocks as the country has been persistently running budget and current-account deficits.