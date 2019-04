Indonesian volunteers and supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto pose for a group photo as they guard and observe the building where ballots which have been cast in favour of Indonesian President Joko Widodo were found in Kajang, Malaysia, Apr.12. 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Indonesian incumbent President from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Joko Widodo (C) walks on the stage during a campaign rally in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, Apr.9, 2019 EPA-EFE/ALI LUTFI

Indonesian poll officials are probing the alleged discovery of ballot papers meant for overseas citizens which were found in Malaysia days before presidential and legislative elections are to be held in Indonesia, an official said on Friday.

Spokesperson for Indonesia’s election commission (KPU) Arif Priyo told EFE that the poll panel has sent a team to Kuala Lumpur to investigate the matter.