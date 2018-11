Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir is welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (unseen) upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

Dozens of activists protested outside the Saudi Arabia embassy in Jakarta on Friday after an Indonesian domestic worker was executed by Riyadh this week.

Friday's protest, called by local nonprofit Migrant Care, comes after the government lodged a formal complaint against the execution of Tuti Tursilawati, which was carried out on Oct. 29.