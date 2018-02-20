Indonesian LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) and woman's rights actiivists hold placards during a protest against the draft of the country's new criminal code (RKUHP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Calls from religious conservatives to outlaw gay and extramarital sex in Indonesia continued to gain traction on Tuesday, as politicians debate a series of reforms to the criminal code that would outlaw homosexual activity and limit sexual freedoms, which activists and NGOs say represent a threat to Indonesians' fundamental rights.

As well as prescribing jail terms of up to nine years for homosexual acts, the proposed reform would criminalize poeple living together without being married, sex education and the distribution of contraceptives, critics say.