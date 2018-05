Mount Merapi spews volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Mount Merapi spews volcanic ash during an eruption as seen from Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Indonesian authorities on Tuesday raised the alert for the volcano Mount Merapi, located on Java Island, following several eruptions, emissions of ash and earthquakes.

The spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said in a statement that people living within a radius of 3 kilometers from the summit of the volcano must evacuate.