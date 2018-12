Residents disembark from a ferry as they are evacuated from Sebesi Island following the tsunami that hit Sunda Strait, at a port in Bakauheni, Lampung province, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD FAJRI

A view of damage with a car sitting among debris after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait in Pandeglang, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

A rescuer looks on at the Anak Krakatau volcano from Carita beach in Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot gas and ashes is seen from Carita beach in Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Anak Krakatau volcano is seen from Carita beach in Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the alert level for Anak Krakatau due to increased activity of the volcano, which triggered a tsunami six days ago leaving over 400 dead.

The alert was raised from Level 2 to 3 on a scale of 4 and the exclusion zone around the volcano has been extended from a 2- to 5-kilometer radius, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.