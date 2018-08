Indonesian authorities Saturday raised the death toll to 387, the number of injured to 13,688 and those displaced to 387,067 following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that recently hit the island of Lombok and its subsequent aftershocks.

A spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, warned in a statement that the death toll could further increase because of the ongoing search for victims buried under rubble and landslides after Sunday's temblor.