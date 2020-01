A resident sits inside a styrofoam box as he wades through a flooded area in Jakarta, Indonesia, 02 January 2020. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian authorities have raised to 43 the number of deaths caused by flooding in the Jakarta metropolitan area, where thousands of people have had to be evacuated and many areas remain flooded.

In its latest report, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNBP) reported 17 deaths in Bogor, a satellite city of capital Jakarta — where an additional 12 deaths have been recorded. EFE-EPA