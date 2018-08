A mother holds her six-years old son, Lalu Azham at an emergency hospital in Tanjung northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADI WEDA

The death toll in the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the island of Lombok on Aug. 5 was 436, while 1,353 people were injured and 352,793 were displaced, spokesperson for the National Agency for Disaster Management, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said on Twitter on Monday.

The number of displaced was around 35,000 people less than those announced by the BNPB during the weekend.