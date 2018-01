Indonesia's government said Thursday that it has reduced the size of the exclusion zone around the volcano Mount Agung on the island of Bali to 6 kilometers (3.7 miles), which will allow thousands of the 71,000 who had earlier been evacuated to return home.

Agung is still in the eruptive phase with relatively high volcanic activity and fluctuations, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources spokesperson Agung Pribadi said in a statement.