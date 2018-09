A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) shows a collapsed shopping mall after a powerful earthquake hit Donggala, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB/HANDOUT

An undetermined number of people died Friday as a result of the magnitude-7.5 earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck the Indonesia island of Sulawesi, the government said.

The temblor and tsunami "caused several deaths," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), said in a statement without quantifying the fatalities.