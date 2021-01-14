Aldha Refa (C), wife of Okky Bisma, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, places flowers on her husband's grave during a funeral ceremony at Balekambang Public Burial place in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

The debris of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 plane crash, recovered from the waters off Jakarta, is displayed at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 January 2021.EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Palbearers carry the coffin of Okky Bisma, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182, during a funeral ceremony at Balekambang Public Burial place in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Bagus Indahono

Rescue teams on Thursday resumed, amid adverse weather conditions, the search for one of the black boxes and the remains of the victims of the passenger aircraft that crashed in Indonesian waters on Saturday without any of the 62 people aboard surviving.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency, Basarnas, which had to temporarily suspend the search on Wednesday due to bad weather, said in a statement that operations are being hampered by rain and winds exceeding 37 kilometers per hour (23 miles per hour). EFE-EPA