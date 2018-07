There were no cheering crowds watching or recording the flogging of a man and woman on Thursday at a prison in Indonesia's Aceh province, following the introduction of a ban on public caning earlier this year in April.

Aceh, a conservative province in moderate Indonesia, which is governed by Islamic or Shariah law, came under fire in May last year after the public caning of two gay men - who received 83 lashes each - went viral on social media.