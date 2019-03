A file picture shows American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 parked in a gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York, USA, Mar.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER FOLEY

A file picture shows a Boeing 737 aircraft of Indonesia's national flag air carrier Garuda Indonesia as it taxis on a runway at the Jakarta Sukarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 22, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Indonesia's national carrier Garuda announced Friday that it has decided to cancel an order for 49 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets following two fatal crashes of the aircraft model in less than five months.

The airline said it was open to switch the $4.9 billion order with other Boeing jet models.